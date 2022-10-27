5 COVID-19 Symptoms To Take Care Of If You Are Fully Vaccinated

While COVID-19 vaccination acts as a strong shield against the virus, people can still catch the infection. Just because you have the vaccine dose, does not mean you can let your guard down. The effect of the infection on a vaccinated person’s body is expected to be milder and hospitalisation is unlikely. Here are the 5 symptoms that a fully vaccinated person should be wary of:

Chronic Cough

COVID is characterized by a fresh, persistent cough which can cause drowsiness. As a result, the person may become exhausted and unable to perform even basic daily tasks. Home remedies may be used to treat cough but in the case, symptoms refuse to die down, consulting a doctor is advisable.

Throat discomfort

During the early stages of the Omicron-driven COVID wave, throat discomfort became one of the most common symptoms. It was one of the most common COVID -19 symptoms among individuals who had received the vaccination. This condition is distinguished by a constant burning sensation in the throat, difficulty swallowing, and difficulty speaking.

Runny nose

A runny nose is another common symptom of COVID-19 infection in vaccinated people. This is a common indicator that has been observed in previous COVID waves as well. The virus infection causes watery nasal discharge that lasts all day.

Headache

A headache is noticeable in addition to a sore throat, cough, and blocked nose. Simple functions like breathing may seem like a task, causing a significant impact on your head. Pain and headaches may also be caused by the COVID-19 infection.

Nose blockage

Breathing becomes difficult when the nose is blocked. Even though you are seated, you gasp for oxygen. Sleeping becomes difficult when a person is unable to breathe normally due to a blocked nose. Taking steam may help in getting temporary relief.

