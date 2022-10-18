5 Crazy Things That Kim and Khloe Kardashian Have Done To Shed Weight

Kim and Khloe Kardashian are known for their dramatic weight loss journeys. From hitting the gym six days a week to trying some of the strictest diets, the sisters have done it all. While most of their lifestyle is a healthy balance, they are not strangers to crazy diet culture. Indeed, it is the Kardashian-Jenner clan that has set some pretty unrealistic beauty standards for the world to follow. No one can deny that they have some serious dedication towards maintaining their physique.

Here are 5 craziest things the sisters have embarked upon to lose those extra pounds:

Sweatsuits

Kim Kardashian first revealed this unique way of losing weight after giving birth to her son, Saint in 2016. She shed more than 27 kilos! And to lose those last few pounds of baby weight, she used a Missy Elliott Sweatsuit. Her younger sister, Khloe called these the sauna suits and often used them to shed weight.

Extreme Diet

According to Stylecraze, Khloe Kardashian revealed that she went on a dairy-free, low-carb diet to shed some extra pounds. Her diet includes protein and carbs before working out. For lunch, grilled skinless chicken breast for repairing her torn muscles from working out, veggies for dietary fibre, vitamins, and minerals, and rice and sweet potato to get the recommended amount of good carbs. Her dinner is light, with a piece of grilled fish, green leafy veggie salad with sunflower seeds and oil-based vinaigrette dressing. For dessert, it’s just a piece of fruit for Baby K.

Flat Tummy Tea

Both Kardashian sisters have been known to consume Flat Tummy Tea. It is considered a meal replacement drink. Khloe has promoted the brand on her Instagram and encouraged people to use it. As it is an easy way to lose weight. However, Flat Tummy Tea isn’t considered a healthy way to lose weight. It can cause serious health complications. Kim, too, had promoted the shake on her social media. Both sisters received some serious backlash for this decision.

Waist Trainers

It’s not just Kim and Khloe that are fans of waist trainers, but their youngest sister Kylie Jenner too. The corset-style piece is designed to stick to your waist, support your back and improve your core. This is also a way to enhance workouts. However, they do not come without some downsides. Waist trainers can cause health issues like difficulty in breathing, heartburn and indigestion.

Workout Routine

Kim K is known for her 6 am workouts six days a week. While her workout routine mostly includes weight training and less cardio, the younger sister’s exercises are totally different. She focuses on both cardio and strength training to lose weight. It is not a hard guess that both sisters love intense workouts.

