5 DIY Face Scrubs For Beautiful Skin during Monsoons

As soon as the monsoon season arrives, our skin tends to show signs of dullness and dryness. Exposure to excessive humidity for longer periods results in dead skin cells and clogged pores getting accumulated, which eventually leads to blackheads and acne. Face scrubbing during this season is extremely important as it will help open blocked pores, keep infections at bay and impart a healthy glow.

“Gentle scrubbing your face will remove dirt and other impurities from your skin without being harsh. The humidity during monsoons makes oily skin oilier and dry skin drier, regular scrubbing will not only help balance excessive oil but will also remove dry patches and dead skin," says Madhumeeta Dhar, beauty expert, Plantas.

Face scrubbing can be done with various products, from scrubs to masks, but what is most important is that you do it at least twice a week. Scrubbing is essential to help you combat dust and pollution. “Some people might have dry, dull skin due to the high humidity. Try using a moisturizing body scrub - it will help to combat the dryness. You might also be dehydrated which can make your skin super-sensitive and make it feel extra rough. Drink lots of water throughout the day," says Ruchita Acharya, beauty expert, Glow and Green.

This monsoon, pamper your skin with these homemade DIY face scrubs with natural ingredients.

Papaya and sugar

Take a few seeds of papaya, some sugar granules, oatmeal, and some olive oil, and make a thick paste with it. Scrub your face with this mixture twice a week to reduce your pore size and reduce blackheads. Thus, no matter what your skin type is, taking care of it during the monsoon is needed as it will protect you from looking dull.

Oatmeal and olive oil

Simply combine one tablespoon of olive oil with two tablespoons of oatmeal and mix it well. Gently rub the scrub all over your face, then leave it on for about four to five minutes. Cleanse your face with warm water to remove it, and then pat it dry with a gentle washcloth. “Both Oatmeal and olive oil contain antioxidants and anti-inflammatory compounds that will keep the skin hydrated and moisturized. This facial scrub will remove the dirt accumulated on your face keeping it healthy and glowing during the monsoon," mentions Ms Ravina Jain, beauty expert, The Skin Story and The Beard Story.

Green tea, rice and honey

Mix together 1 pinch brewer’s yeast, 2 green tea bags, 2 tsp rice flour, 1/2 tsp honey and 2 tbsp warm water in a bowl and leave it overnight at room temperature. You can use this scrub next day and also leave it on the skin for 20 minutes as a mask. “Yeast is high in Niacinamide, which promotes skin health, which is frequently compromised by pollution. It helps to rebalance the skin, which aids in the fight against acne, seborrhea, and other skin conditions. Yeast also has antioxidant and cell renewal properties, as well as the ability to improve skin smoothness and texture," adds Dr Niketa Sonavane, Celebrity Dermatologist and founder of Ambrosia Aesthetics, Mumbai.

Coffee and honey

Take a bowl and add the ingredients namely two tbsp of coffee powder, one tbsp of gram flour, 1 tbsp of honey and 1/4th tbsp of lemon juice to it. Mix the contents well into a paste without forming lumps. Apply the mixture all over evenly. Let it stay for about 20 minutes. Use warm water to rinse off your face. “Coffee is packed with antioxidants that may eliminate dirt, excess oil, and bacteria. Besan or gram flour has zinc, which is proven to reduce pimples. Lemon and honey will brighten your skin texture and reduce blemishes," says beauty influencer Ritwika Gupta.

Sugar and almond oil

Mix together 1 tbsp. honey, 3/4 tbsp. granulated sugar and any plant oil to make the mixture runny. Almond oil is a good option. Mix all the above ingredients and apply this mixture thoroughly to your face twice a week.

