5 Drinks You Should Try if You Have Vitamin D Deficiency

Due to poor lifestyle and unhealthy diet, nowadays most people suffer from Vitamin D deficiency. This makes it very important to go for a Vitamin D-rich diet. Along with eating food rich in vitamin, people also take capsules but this should be done only after seeking a doctor’s advice. While looking for all sources of the vitamin, it is useful to know about some drinks that are rich in Vitamin D. These drinks are easily available and can be be prepared in minutes.

Orange Juice

Orange juice comes first in the list of drinks rich in Vitamin D along with an array of other nutrients. Instead of buying orange juice from the market, it is recommended to make it at home. Orange juice is also rich in Vitamin C which strengthens immunity.

Cow’s milk

Cow’s milk is not just a good source of Vitamin D but is also rich in calcium which makes bones strong. The skin and hair remain healthy if you drink milk. If you do not like to drink raw milk, you can make a smoothie out of milk or drink it by adding chocolate syrup to it.

Curd or buttermilk

Yogurt, curd and buttermilk are rich in Vitamin D. The deficiency of the vitamin in the body is fulfilled by drinking lassi or raita. In the summer, curd keeps the body cool, due to which many diseases can be avoided. Be sure to include curd in your diet.

Soy milk

Since Vitamin D is more abundantly present in an animal-based diet, vegans are left with few choices and soy milk is one of them.

Carrot juice

Drinking carrot juice fulfills the deficiency of vitamin D and energizes the body. Carrot is also known to be good for eyesight.

