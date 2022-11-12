5 Easy And Effective Vitamin E Face Masks For Naturally Radiant Skin In Winters

Vitamin E is an important antioxidant that has been used in dermatology for over fifty years. In fact, according to a study published in the US-based National Library of Congress, topical application of vitamin E reduces acute and chronic skin damage caused by UV irradiation.

Aside from UV protection, the vitamin’s anti-inflammatory and antioxidant properties make the skin smooth, bright, and even-toned. As a result, if there’s one thing we all need to keep our skin healthy, it’s vitamin E. After all, it both nourishes and protects the skin. However, if you’re considering purchasing a jar of vitamin E cream, we’re here to tell you that a homemade vitamin E mask will do the job just as well. Here are 5 easy and effective homemade vitamin E masks prepared with the ingredients lying around in your kitchen:

Aloe vera and vitamin E mask for smooth skin:

To make this mask, you’ll need one aloe vera stem and one vitamin E capsule. Blend the pulp from the aloe vera stem with the vitamin E oil from the capsule. Apply it to your face and allow it to dry. Rinse your face with cold water after about 30 minutes to remove the mask.

Benefits: The antioxidants in aloe vera and vitamin E work together to fight dark spots on the skin, give it a healthy glow, and smooth it out.

Green tea, honey, and vitamin E mask for anti-ageing:

A cup of green tea, 2 to 3 tablespoons of rice flour, 1 tablespoon of honey, and 2 vitamin E capsules are required. Begin by brewing a cup of green tea and allowing it to cool to room temperature. Next, combine the rice flour, honey, and vitamin E with the green tea to make a paste. Allow the mask to dry for 10 minutes after applying it evenly to your face. Wipe away any remaining residue with a cotton pad dipped in warm water.

Benefits: Green tea has anti-ageing properties that help to delay the appearance of wrinkles, while vitamin E’s antioxidant properties promote the growth of new skin cells to maintain healthy skin.

Papaya and vitamin E mask for glowing skin:

Take 2 tablespoons of papaya pulp, 1 tablespoon of rose water, and 15 to 20 drops of vitamin E oil. In a mixing bowl, combine the oil, papaya pulp, and rose water. Mix thoroughly and evenly apply the mixture to your face. Allow it to dry before washing it in lukewarm water.

Benefits: The combination of papaya and vitamin E will moisturize and brighten the skin. The papain enzyme in papaya removes dead skin cells as well as tan, while vitamin E hydrates the skin at the same time.

Egg, yoghurt, and vitamin E mask for exfoliation

Mix 1 tablespoon yoghurt, 1 tablespoon whisked egg and 1 vitamin E capsule. Begin by combining equal parts yoghurt and egg. Then, pour in the vitamin E oil. Apply the mixture to your face as a mask and leave it on for 15 to 20 minutes. Scrub the mask off your face and then wash it with cold water.

Benefits: Yogurt exfoliates your skin, eggs provide a glow, and vitamin E moisturizes your face.

Coconut oil and vitamin E mask for hydration

Take 8 tablespoons of coconut oil and 2 vitamin E capsules. To begin, melt the coconut oil. Mix in the vitamin E oil. Transfer the mixture to a container and place it in the refrigerator for 30 minutes to solidify. Once the mixture has been set, apply it evenly to your face as a mask. Leave it on for 10 minutes before rinsing with lukewarm water.

Benefits: Coconut oil contains nourishing fatty acids that help hydrate and retain moisture in very dry skin, while vitamin E antioxidants ensure that your skin glows. However, if you have oily skin, avoid using coconut oil because it can cause acne.

