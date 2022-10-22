5 Easy Cooking Tips And Tricks

From preparing new dishes with leftovers to preparing a new recipe from scratch, cooking tips come in handy when you are hard pressed to show off your culinary skills. If you are looking for some smart tips and tricks in the kitchen, look no further, try these helpful tricks that will save your time, energy and make the food delicious too.

“I don’t believe in secrets; I would like to call them essential practices that can help everyone ease the cooking process for all kinds of cuisines. The first step of that process is to read the recipes carefully. People often read the recipe once and assume they know it, which can lead to missing details. For clarity and smooth flow, read the recipe at least two-three times," says Chef Manoj Kumar Pandey, Partner, The Piano Man.

The second important practice is to keep making notes while cooking, as it will help you follow the same process repeatedly to get the best result every time. Cooking seems very simple, but if the same process is not followed, the result can vary every time.

Seasoning normally, we assume that it is to be done once in every dish, but it’s not the case; you should season dishes step by step depending on what all additions you make in cooking. Always trust yourself and taste the food beforehand

The use of heat and the way you use the heat is very important in cooking, no matter the dish. “Cooking temperature differs from dish to dish and ingredient to ingredient. Slow cooking, in most cases, gives the best result though high flames sometimes work better as well. The game is about using the right heat temperature, as it can make and break your dish, and understanding the medium is crucial while cooking," adds Pandey.

Additionally, using a little sugar in all your savoury dishes always works. This makes the dish more flavourful and delicious. Also, adding a few drops of vinegar to your rice while cooking will make it shinier.

