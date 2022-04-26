5 Easy Tips For Your Child To Lose Weight

The importance of maintaining a healthy lifestyle can’t be stressed enough. Obesity is a major roadblock to achieving a healthy body. As per the American Academy of Child and Adolescent Psychiatry, around 12.7 million children and adolescents are obese. And this is concerning not only for maintaining a fit physique but also because obesity gives an early invitation to the majority of the lifestyle diseases, many of these are life-threatening. Being a parent, it becomes your responsibility to manage their well-being, in every way possible.

Being overweight surely takes a toll on self-esteem and confidence. So here are ways to help your teens healthily lose weight:

Advertisement

Meet an expert

Start by meeting an expert, who can guide you about your child’s body type and requirements. You can always meet your family pediatrician and nutritionist, who will explain to you the need for your child’s nutritional level while keeping the Body Mass Index in mind.

Cut back on the sweetened beverages

Soda and carbonated drinks are loaded with sugar which is extremely unhealthy. Remove such drinks from your refrigerator and replace them with healthy drinks like homemade lemonade.

Take a look at the grocery list

If you want your child to follow a healthy lifestyle, you will have to sacrifice a few food items. Begin by consciously keeping an eye on your grocery list and removing unhealthy food items because if you won’t buy them your kid won’t eat them.

Decrease food portion, increase number of meals

Advertisement

Another very wise way is to lessen down quantity on the child’s plate and give them food after every few hours. This will satisfy the appetite and stabilize the blood sugar level and provide nutrients to the body throughout the day.

Increase physical activity

Put an end to video games and send your child out to play so that her regime involves some physical activity. Once they are back from the playtime, you can ask them to help you with household chores.

Disclaimer: The information given in this article is based on general assumptions. News18 does not confirm them. Before implementing these, please contact the concerned expert.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.