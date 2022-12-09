5 Easy Tips To Keep Woollen Clothes Fresh And New This Winter

It is essential to keep your woollen clothes in a proper manner during the winter season. If they are not maintained appropriately, they get ruined and become unfit to wear. We should pay attention to certain details in order to keep them like new for as long as possible. Woollen clothing is extremely soft and fibrous, which is why it is advised that it must be hand-washed. Many times, machine-washed woollen outfits become linty and unwearable after using the wrong or a strong detergent.

To help you keep your winter clothes fresh and new, today we will give you some beneficial tips. Take a look:

1. Dry clean: The first measure in preserving woollen clothing is to have them dry cleaned. Woollen clothes that have been dry-cleaned look brand new, and can be stored in the closet for an extended period of time.

2. Keep clothes in a dry place: Unknowingly, some people remove their woollen clothes and leave them in the bathroom. As a result, the moisture content of the clothes does not decrease, causing the fibres to weaken and break. It is recommended that such clothes should always be stored in a dry place, when not in use.

3. Use liquid detergent: Woollen clothing is often damaged, owing to incorrect usage of the detergent. When washing them, ensure to only use liquid detergent. As much as you can, avoid washing winter clothes in the washing machine. They can be cleaned with the help of a soft brush as well.

4. Keep them away from hot water: Winter clothes should always be washed separately from other clothes. Moreover, they should be kept away from hot water. Washing woollen clothes in hot water is known to shrink them.

5. Use steam iron: To keep woollen clothes looking new for a long time, they must be ironed — but not with a regular iron; a steam press should be used in woollen clothes. If you don’t have a steam iron, you can use a cotton cloth to do the job.

