Atta chapatis are a staple food across India. Round, soft and warm rotis are consumed with various vegetables and dal. This popular Indian bread is made by using whole wheat flour dough with water and oil. The dough is then flattened using a roller and cooked on a tawa.

There are several ways to store it and the best way to keep the flour dough fresh is to store it in the fridge. Here are some of the tips that you need to follow while storing the flour dough to use it later:

Cover it with aluminium foil:

After you’re done kneading and using the dough, cover it with aluminium foil or a clean cling film before keeping it in a container and refrigerating it. Make sure that you cover the dough completely so there are no air bubbles left inside.

Use water:

Many people use a bowl to store flour dough in refrigerators. You are advised to not keep it directly in the bowl. Pour light water into the bowl and then keep the dough in the fridge. This will keep your dough fresh and soft for a long time.

Use oil:

Covering the atta dough with a layer of oil before placing it in your storage container, and then keeping it in the refrigerator is also a good way to prevent it from spoiling. The greasy layer helps to prevent the blackening and drying of the atta.

Make discs

Use freshly kneaded atta dough before you let it rise. Flatten it into discs and then store it in the fridge.

Use an airtight container

Most people place the kneaded atta dough in a utensil and keep it in the fridge. The air thus enters the dough and spoils it. That’s why you are advised to use an airtight container to store the dough and close the container’s lid properly after keeping it in your refrigerator.

