5 Effective Ayurvedic Herbs that Stimulate and Promote Hair Growth

Watching your hair fall off little by little while washing, drying, or brushing your hair can be highly stressful. Increased hair fall could result from pollution, stress, hormonal changes or medication. Whatever the cause, it is evident that nobody likes losing hair and would want to prevent it. Using Ayurvedic herbs to control hair fall can be a practical, affordable, and all-natural way to promote hair growth and counter hair fall.

Check out these five herbs that stimulate hair growth!

Amla

Amla, or the Indian gooseberry, is rich in vitamins, amino acids, minerals and active phytonutrients that nourish the scalp and promote hair growth. In addition to these nutrients, this fruit’s essential fatty acids and antioxidants help with dandruff-related issues. Massaging your scalp with Amla-rich oil can help increase blood circulation in the area and stimulate hair growth.

Fenugreek seeds

You might know Fenugreek (methi) for its frequent use in food preparation in Indian cuisine. Fenugreek seeds are a great source of iron, protein, and essential nutrients that nourish and promote hair growth. For maximum benefit, soak the seeds overnight, turn them into a fine paste, and apply it to your scalp.

Rosemary

The ursolic acid in Rosemary leaves improves blood circulation, thus promoting hair growth. Rosemary leaves are also rich in antioxidants. Using Rosemary oil can help reduce the premature greying of hair alongside. Its anti-inflammatory and anti-microbial effects help keep the scalp free from dandruff and irritation.

Aloe Vera

The gel from the Aloe Vera plant is highly nutritional. A recent study has revealed that it contains fatty acid components with anti-inflammatory properties that resolve scalp inflammation and dandruff. Vitamins A, C, and E in Aloe Vera contribute to cell turnover, which promotes follicle repair and rejuvenation.

Lavender

Lavender has stress-relieving and hair growth-stimulating properties in addition to its wonderful smell. Generally used in an essential oil that you can apply directly to your scalp, lavender’s natural properties help reduce itchiness and dryness and combat dandruff problems.

