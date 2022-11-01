5 Effective Ways For Women To Overcome Fatigue And Weakness

A lot of women experience fatigue, weakness, mood swings and bloating during their menstrual cycle. Premenstrual syndrome (PMS) is one of the most common reasons why a woman may feel exhausted during her periods. Contrary to what the name implies, the symptoms of premenstrual syndrome can be experienced during periods.

It is important to note that women may feel fatigued even when they are not menstruating. Comfort eating, lower blood sugar levels, and disturbed sleep patterns can also cause weakness in them. As a result, their daily routine may get disrupted. However, there are some effective measures that you can undertake to avoid feeling tired, which are:

TOP SHOWSHA VIDEO

Advertisement

Adopt a balanced diet:

Women need to adopt a balanced diet. Your diet should include nutrient-rich food items like oats (for slow-release energy), red meat and berries (good sources of antioxidants, vitamins and minerals).

Exercise regularly:

Exercising regularly is of utmost importance as it keeps the body active and fit. Moreover, exercises like aerobics reduce the severity of symptoms during premenstrual syndrome.

Drink plenty of water:

Drink lots of water to keep the body hydrated. Dehydration can reduce energy and cause cramps in the body. Drinking a lot of water can be a good option to overcome weakness and fatigue.

Avoid Caffeine:

Caffeine can provide instant energy for some time, but it is quite harmful to the body. Therefore, try to avoid the intake of caffeine, especially after dinner.

Get adequate sleep:

Women need to get enough sleep to wake up energetic the next morning. You can adopt healthy ways like meditation, breathing exercises, yoga, massages and warm baths, which will help you wind down before bed and sleep better at night.

Read all the Latest Lifestyle News here