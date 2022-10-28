5 Effective Yoga Poses For Anger Management And Stress Reduction

Anger is an emotion characterized by hostility toward someone or something you feel has deliberately done you wrong. The American Psychological Association states that anger can be a good thing. Bottling up negative feelings can be harmful. Getting angry can give you an outlet for expressing negative feelings. However, excessive anger can be a cause of concern. Rather than trying to suppress your anger, it is advisable to look for ways to calm your mind and learn to master control over it. There are several yoga asanas that can help you channel your rage into something productive. So, the next time you’re angry, instead of yelling or breaking things, spread your yoga mat. Here are 5 effective yoga poses for anger management:

Balasana (Child pose)

This is a great place to start If you’re a beginner at yoga. This asana helps relieve anger by strengthening your body and calming your mind. Kneel on the floor and lower your hips onto your heels. Bend forward until your chest touches your thighs. You can either rest your hands on the side or extend them in front of yourself. Hold the pose for 3 to 5 minutes.

Sukhasana (Easy seated pose)

As the name suggests, all you have to do is sit cross-legged on the floor and ensure that everything around you is quiet. Close your eyes and take a deep. Practice mindful breathing for at least a minute. If you’re comfortable, add another minute. This simple yoga pose can help you calm down.

Savasana (Corpse pose)

Another simple exercise that can help you control your anger is Savasana, also known as the corpse pose. Simply lie down on the floor, place your hands on your sides, and keep your heels apart. Close your eyes and relax. Take slow, deep breaths. It is recommended to practice this pose for at least 5 minutes.

Matsyasana (Fish pose)

If you tend to bottle up your anger or stress, Matsyasana is an effective yoga pose. Sit with your legs crossed and hold onto your toes. Lean back until you are lying down. You should stretch your spine and neck. By pressing your palms together, raise your chest toward the ceiling. Always make sure that your back is arched. Hold the pose for 30 seconds before relaxing.

Uttanasana (Standing forward fold)

Place your feet hip apart and raise your arms in front of you. Slowly bend forward from your torso forward. You can also slightly bend your knees. Bring your palms towards the floor and grab opposite elbows alternately. If that appears difficult, let your arms hang loosely by your sides. Take three deep breaths and hold the pose.

