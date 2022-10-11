5 Ensembles That Are Picture-Perfect For The Festive Season

The festive season is upon us and therefore the hunt for that perfect outfit has begun that will give you all the insta-worthy pictures without compromising on comfort and class. While you are all scrolling your social media feeds for some inspiration, are you also feeling lost in the sea of options that social media is throwing at you?

Choosing the right outfit can be challenging – you want to put your most extravagant foot forward but you also do not want to be uncomfortable or out of place. Dressing up for the festivities is all about standing out in your unique ensemble and yet blending in with the festive cheer, isn’t it?

So, to help you zero in on that perfect outfit, Vishal, and Namrata Agarwal, Chinaya Banaras, are here to help you with ensembles that will take you through the festive season ahead

Hot Pink Hand-woven Banarasi Silk Lehenga

This classic statement lehenga set boasts an intricate design of authentic hand-woven Banarasi Silk that fosters elegance and radiance. A three-piece set, with hand-woven meenadar floral motifs with a woven golden zari border for a vintage and luxury look. The blouse piece adorns zardozi embellishment motifs, and the dupatta comes with a golden Zari meenadar floral border and golden and silver Zari leheriya stripes to give you the timeless essence of grace and elegance with ethereal heritage.

Mustard Yellow Organza Suit Set

This perfectly woven organza fabric suit set is a classic outfit for any occasion. The hand-woven suit set is in a vibrant shade of yellow and has an intricate stitching pattern that is inspired by vintage art motifs. There is hand-embroidered floral and the gota-patti work on the kurti that elevates the look manifold. The organza fabric gives an uber-classy and chic look to this traditional outfit – this one surely deserves space in your wardrobe this festive season.

Violet Virgule Navy Blue Handwoven Banarasi Silk Saree

Make a grand appearance wherever you with this stunning purple Banaras silk saree. The gold Zari stripes run through the length of the saree giving it a very royal look. This saree is a classic piece and can be dressed up or dressed down as per the occasion. This graceful and grand piece will become a staple in your wardrobe.

Mulberry Vine Purple Chanderi Silk Suit Set

This pure chanderi silk suit set is all you need to revamp your style this festive season. The beautiful chanderi silk suit set is in a gorgeous shade of purple. The kurta features woven buti all over and comes with a floral organza dupatta and chanderi palazzo. This set is a versatile ensemble that will take you through many festive gatherings and fetch you all the compliments every time.

Purple Patola Punch Chinaya Silk Co-Ord Set

Co-ord sets are the most trending these days and here is one co-ord set that you must adorn in the upcoming festivities. A pair of chinaya silk top and pants in the most striking purple shade with all over Patola pattern, this co-ord set will surely up your fashion game. Be comfortable without compromising on your style. You can pair this co-ord set with a choker for a perfect glam look.

