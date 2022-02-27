5 Exercises Alia Bhatt Follows For Her Leg Day Workout

Being an actress, Alia Bhatt is always on the move, be it promotions or shooting for her upcoming projects. So how does she keep fit in between all the hectic schedules? Alia’s workout routine consists of some intense training, from yoga to leg exercises. If you are looking for some inspiration to kick off your leg day, we suggest you take a look at the Bollywood star’s routine.

In a YouTube Vlog shared by Alia Bhatt in 2019, she gave us a sneak peek into her leg day workout.

Back Squats

Alia begins her intense workout session with a round of back squats. Back squats target the posterior chain, or the back of your body, including the lower back, glutes, and hamstrings. The quads and core are also engaged. If you happen to be a beginner, it is advised that you start with back squats. A back squat does not require much mobility like the front squat, so it is easier to start here and focus on your form and building strength.

Mountain Climbers

This is a low-impact exercise that helps with strengthening big muscle groups, including hamstrings, quads, lower back, shoulders, as well as the glutes. This is a hardcore exercise that utilises your body weight. Since it is a hardcore exercise that engages majority of your body muscles, it is recommended that you modify this exercise if you are a beginner.

Skips

Alia Bhatt finishes off her leg day workout with a round of skips or jumping ropes. Jumping rope is an excellent way to build leg strength and power, and engages your glute muscles. By combining different upper and lower body movements, jumping rope improves your flexibility.

Plank workout

Adding leg raises or leg lifts to basic plank position can boost the intensity and activate more of your abdominal and lower-body muscles. Adding leg raises to plank positions can help activate your ab muscles and they are effective at strengthening your core. This exercise also benefits your glutes, hamstrings, quads, and shoulders.

Yoga

Besides these intense exercises, Alia often indulges in calming asanas that give your body that relaxing stretch. The actress often shares pictures from her yoga mat practicing a deep back bend asana.

Which of these exercises are you inspired to start you leg day with?

