5 Exercises to Help Boost Your Bench Presses

Bench pressing is one of the most common exercises if somebody is looking to build upper body strength. To perform bench pressing efficiently, strengthening certain muscle groups - pectoralis, triceps, and anterior deltoid, among others – is crucial since these are the primary muscles involved while performing the exercise.

To achieve your goal, here are five exercises that you can include in your regime to get maximum gains.

Band Pull Apart

Band pull apart will help you increase your joint stability. It will keep your shoulders healthy, which will help you achieve the perfect technique for bench presses.

Push-ups

Push-ups require no equipment and are great to strengthen your pecs. You can also try variations – elevating the surface or elevating your feet - of this exercise to decrease or increase the difficulty

Dumbbell Bench

It helps in increasing the volume of your pec muscles and triceps without adding stress to your shoulder and elbows. Additionally, it also helps you in honing better stability since a dumbbell press requires more stability than a barbell bench press.

Dips

There are dips for targeting different muscles. If your bench press fails close to your chest region, it is most likely due to weak pecs/deltoids. In this case, concentrate your dip efforts on lowering yourself to at least a 90-degree elbow angle.

Overhead Press

Big triceps results in a big bench press. The overhead press focuses on the triceps and is exactly what you want to do in order to attain your desired bench presses. In addition, it puts your front delt through a wide range of motion, giving it ample stimuli to grow bigger.

