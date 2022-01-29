5 Experts Ways to Soothe Your Dry Lips and Eyelids in Winters

It is common for skin to become dry during winter because of the temperature change. The lips often become dry, and the eyelids get tired. This also means that there is low moisture in the skin. For these reasons, dermatologists recommend that you change your skincare routine. Here are 5 ways experts think you can help your skin from getting dry.

>Retinol:

Retinol is an important ingredient in many products, including the scalp, eye creams and moisturisers. It is also used to prevent wrinkles on the skin. If the skin becomes dry during winter, using products containing retinol can help.

>lip balms:

People use lip balm to moisturise their lips, but some products can irritate dry skin in the winter. The main reason for this is that lip balm may contain camphor, eucalyptus, and menthol. So check for such chemicals and avoid using them.

>Flaky lips:

When lips become dry, they quickly accumulate dry skin on top. Rubbing sugar or a warm cloth on the dry lips will help restore some of the lost moisture.

>Vaseline:

Apply Vaseline to the lips and eyelids to keep them moist and comfortable. This will help improve the way your skin feels, remove dry skin areas, and provide moisture. The ingredients in vaseline such as petroleum jelly will also soften your lips while removing any dried out areas.

>Water:

Being hydrated is very important during winter, as it helps the body to improve skin care and stay soft. Doing so will automatically get the necessary moisture to your skin. Furthermore, this will help keep your skin healthy.

