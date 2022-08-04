5 Fashion Tips For Monsoon Season

Most of us love to see and capture the beauty of rain, but many refrain from going out as they hesitate to get drenched. The beauty of monsoon season is only when enjoyed from a balcony or window.

Once you step out during the rainy season for work then only you experience the uncomfortable feeling when you get drenched in rain. The monsoon is undoubtedly one of the most challenging times to look your best. So, you need to be extra careful when dressing up to go out during the monsoon.

All you need to know is what kind of dress would be best to wear at this time. Let us know about some styling tips related to the monsoon season.

1. Wear Cotton clothes: Try to wear cotton clothes mostly in this season. One, they are very easy to wear. Second, even if they get wet, they dry up very quickly and give you a very lovely look even in this season. Opt for cotton shirts and cotton dresses for children. The rainy season is also an incredible time for ladies to wear cotton dresses. If you are attending a party, cotton sarees can be an amazing choice. For men, cotton tees and shirts can keep them comfortable.

2. Say no to denim: Avoid denim this season. Even if denim is the go-to wardrobe staple, you must avoid them during the rain. Long-length jeans are prone to spoilage and also take a long to dry up. In this season, it is better to wear cropped pants or skirts.

3. Scarf: Carry a scarf with you at all times during the monsoons. You can also tie it around your neck to give it a stylish look. But, its real job is to save your hard-earned hairstyle from getting wet in the rainy season. So choose one with a fashionable print, such as a geometric pattern, a botanical pattern, or an Aztec design. Pair them with flowery dresses or casual maxis for both stylish and functional look.

4. Avoid Body Hugging Dress: After getting wet, body-hugging clothes tend to tighten even more, which prevents your skin from breathing. This results in rashes or allergies. So give more attention to wearing loose clothes.

5. Avoid Full-Length Bottoms: If you enjoy strolling in the rain, then consider palazzos, midi skirts, wide-leg trousers and slim pants with a loose fit, as they are more convenient to carry during monsoon. As monsoon adds various outfits to your wardrobe that will fit with any look like mini dresses for a party, blazer dresses for work, maxi dresses for informal meetings and drawstring dresses for weekends.

