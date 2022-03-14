5 Female Characters in Books who Lived Life on Their Own Terms

Literature has taught us to live and laugh. Every single book we take in our hands gives a fresh view of life to us. While movies have made us go mad over male characters, literature gave us female protagonists who were ahead of their times. They have taught us to be kind, powerful, smart, independent and most importantly love ourselves. Let’s take a look at some of the female characters who broke the stereotypes and came out strong.

Beatrice from Much Ado About Nothing

The comedy play written by William Shakespeare gave us lessons on love and marriage. Beatrice’s character was of a female who was feisty and witty. She was ahead of her time and was termed as a contemporary feminist by various critics. She didn’t fear to stand for what she believed was right.

Scarlett O’Hara from Gone with the Wind

In one of the scenes, Scarlett says and we quote, “I’m tired of pretending I don’t know anything, so men can tell me things and feel important while they’re doing it." This sums up her character in the perfect way. Margaret Mitchell wrote the character of Scarlett as someone who wants to explore her power. She doesn’t believe in hiding her intelligence, strength and beliefs. She goes beyond the realm of societal thoughts.

Jo March from Little Women

Little Women is undoubtedly a work of art. The story of four sisters who explore womanhood in their own way. The second of four sisters, Josephine March, popularly called Jo March was someone who stood by her principles. She was stubborn, tempered, willful and was nothing like a girl. She always wanted to be an author and be independent. She dreamt and had the power to chase her dreams.

Lizzie Bennet from Pride and Prejudice

Pride and Prejudice is a book of rebels. Lizzie whose full name is Elizabeth is the second oldest daughter of the Bennett family. While her other sisters were behind money and power, she chose to love. She wanted marriage to be a companionship and not a game of beauty and money. She was so true to herself that she would stay single rather than marrying someone without love. This proved that a woman with feelings and strong will power can stand for herself.

Janie Crawford from Their Eyes Were Watching God

In the 1937 novel by Zora Neale Hurston, Janie Crawford is shown as a weak woman who stands up strong for her rights. Leading an unhappy and abused marriage, she still held tight on her belief that she will get out of it soon and will lead a peaceful life. Eventually, she overcame the tragedy and got what she deserved. She taught us to never give up.

