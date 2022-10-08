5 Festive Recipes That You Must Try This Festive Season

Diwali is right around the corner, and we know you can’t get enough of the get-togethers, cards parties and luncheons. The mouthwatering savouries and sweets transport you to a different and delicious gastronomic world making you ditch your diets and indulge.

From creamy Badam halwa to fragrant gulabi sewiyaan, we bring you six recipes of delectable desserts to celebrate the festival of lights.

Badam halwa by Sukesh Kanchan, Executive Chef at Sana-di-ge, Delhi

Badam halwa is a simple sweet confection desssert recipe prepared from crushed almond paste. Badam halwa is prepared during Diwali.

Ingredients

1/2 cup almonds

hot water to soak

1/4 cup milk

2 tbsp ghee

1/4 cup sugar

2 tbsp saffron milk

1/4 tsp cardamom powder

Few dry fruits

Method

Firstly soak 1/2 cup almonds in enough hot water for 30 minutes

Further, peel the skin of badam and transfer to blender

Add in 1/4 cup milk. Alternatively use almond milk or water if you are vegan

Blend to a smooth paste

Transfer the badam paste into the large kadai

Add in a tbsp of ghee

Saute for a minute on low to medium flame

Add in 1/4 cup sugar and saute continuously

Stir continuously till the sugar dissolve completely

Add 2 tbsp saffron milk and stir. To prepare saffron milk, soak few threads of saffron in tbsp of warm milk for 10 minutes.

Keep the flame on low -medium and stir till the mixture thickens.

Add half tbsp of ghee and stir.

Stir till the mixture separates the pan and ghee oozes out from sides.

Add in 1/4 tsp cardamom powder and mix well

Serve badam halwa hot garnished with few chopped nuts

Gulabi Sewiyaan by Home chef Nivedita Gangay

Ingredients

1 litre milk (preferably full cream)

1/2 cup ~ 50 gm roasted vermicelli (Sewiyaan)

1 tsp ghee

2 tbsp milk powder

1/2 ~ 200 gms condensed milk**

1/4 cup edible rose water

Some dried/fresh rose petals for garnish

2 drops of gel pink food colour (Optional)

Method

Heat the ghee in a pan and toast the vermicelli on low flame for a minute

In a large , heavy bottom pot , add the milk and toasted vermicelli

Continue to cook on low heat while stirring so that the vermicelli doesn’t stick to the bottom

After first boil , add condensed milk

Take around one ladle hot milk in a cup and mix milk powder to it

Return the mix to the vermicelli pot and continue to stir and cook till the vermicelli is cooked through Add the rose water towards the end and stir for another minute

Add colour , stir and switch off the heat

Serve hot or chill it in the fridge overnight

Please feel free to adjust the sweetness as pee your taste, you can also add ~ 1/2 Cup sugar / brown sugar if you don’t have condensed milk

Khazoor Aur Till ke Ladoo by Vikramjit Singh Ahluwalia, Executive Chef, Radisson Udyog Vihar Gurugram

Ingredients

500 gms dates ( Khazoor)

100 gms Khoya

50 gms ghee

10 gms green cardamom

100 gms sesame seeds ( White)

Method

Take seedless dates and chop roughly.

Heat a pan and add white sesame seeds for roasting.

After cooling sesame seed, add green cardamom and put in the grinder.

Grind till the mixture is coarsely grounded.

Heat khadai, add ghee and saute the khoya.

Take a mixing bowl; add sesame powder, chopped dates and khoya mix.

Roll the mixture into round balls and coat them with roasted sesame seeds.

Ladoo are ready and can be served

Jaggery Thekua by Home chef Nivedita Gangay

Ingredients

1.5 cup whole wheat flour

1/2 cup jaggery

1/4 cup water

1.5 tsp fennel seeds

3/4 tsp cardamom powder

1 tsp crushed pepper

1 tsp dry ginger powder

2-3 tablespoon of milk

2.5 tbsp ghee or butter (Room Temp)

2 tbsp dry coconut powder

One pinch of salt

Method

Mix water and jaggery in a bowl and mix till it is dissolved completely

In a large bowl add all dry ingredients and mix well

Add ghee and mix till it gets collected upon pressing

Sieve the jaggery mix and use it to make the dough

Add milk as needed to form a stiff dough

Roll a small ball size dough mix and shape them as desired keeping the thickness of each thekua under 0.5 cms

Slow heat oil / ghee for frying and then fry the thekua on low heat till crispy golden on the outside

Lay it out on a wire rack and let them cool completely

Samosa and Kele Ka Tikka by Chef Manoj, Nh 44

Ingredients

100gms ghee

250 gms flour

½ tea spoon carom seed (ajwain)

½ tea spoon salt

Oil for deep frying

Stuffing

3 teaspoon oil

½ teaspoon cumin seed

250 gms boiled potato

½ teaspoon salt

1 teaspoon coriander powder

½ teaspoon haldi

½ teaspoon green chillies

Method

Rub ghee in to the flour until mixture is crumbed.

Mix in the ajwain and salt, add water to make a firm but pliable dough and leave for 30 minutes

Prepare the filling, sauté the cumin seeds until they crackle, add remaining ingredients and sauté for 1 minute.

Leave it to cool

Roll out the pastry thinly, then cut into 8cm

Cut the circle in half. Put a spoonful of filling on one semi-circle of pastry and roll over the top, pressing the edges. Heat oil and deep fried the samosas till golden brown

