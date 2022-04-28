5 Food Items Which Can Protect Your Skin From Tanning

Our skin demands extra care during summers. It becomes dry, itchy and tanned due to the harsh sunlight. While by keeping ourselves hydrated, we can prevent dryness and itchiness, tanning is something that takes a lot of care. When the direct sunlight falls on our skin, it tends to become dark as the melanin content increases due to exposure to the harsh rays of the sun. We often use many external products and homemade scrubs to prevent and remove tanning. But do you know diet also affects tanning? Yes, you read that right, one can prevent tanning of skin by consuming some healthy food items.

Watermelon

Advertisement

Watermelon is a magical summer fruit which is a great source of water. It helps in keeping the body hydrated. Watermelon contains an organic pigment, Lycopene and anti-oxidants which help in protecting our body from harmful sun rays.

Blueberry

Blueberries are considered to be a good source of Vitamin C which helps in making our skin glow and also reduces wrinkles. Apart from that, the antioxidant elements present in blueberries remove dead skin cells and help in the generation of new cells, which prevents tanning.

Seeds

One can also consume a variety of seeds to protect the skin from tanning. Seeds such as walnuts, flaxseed, and chia seeds are rich in omega 3 acid which protects the skin from getting damaged by the sun.

Green Tea

Green tea has numerous benefits starting from aiding weight loss to preventing sun tan. The detoxifying properties of green tea also help in maintaining skin colour by removing toxins from the body.

Cauliflower

Advertisement

Cauliflower is one vegetable which is said to be really effective to protect skin from getting tan. It contains alpha-amino acids and urocanic acid which prevents the upper layer of the skin to get damaged by sun exposure.

Disclaimer: The information given in this article is based on general assumptions. News18 does not confirm them. Before implementing these, please contact an expert.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.