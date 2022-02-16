5 Food Items You Should Have Before Going To Bed For Sound Sleep

There’s nothing as relaxing as falling asleep soon after going to bed. But in the stressful time we live in, it’s a blessing many people have. So if you are someone who spends a large part of the night changing sides on the bed, waiting to fall asleep, you will know the blessing of a sound sleep. The disturbance in our sleep cycle is caused by factors like stress, anxiety, any physical problem or sedentary lifestyle. Food items, especially those we consume just before going to bed, impact our sleep cycle. For example, a lot of people have the habit of consuming coffee before going to bed. The caffeine in coffee disrupts a sound sleep.

So, it’s advised not to take coffee before going to bed. However, there are a few food items which can help you get a sound sleep, according to Himanshi Sharma, Senior Dietician of Indian Spinal Injuries Centre, Vasant Kunj, New Delhi.

>Warm Milk

Drinking warm milk before going to bed could induce a regular sleep cycle for you. You can either take it plain or with a spoon of turmeric, cardamom powder or ground almonds depending on your taste or choice. The drink will boost your immune system and sleep cycle

>Dark Chocolate

If you have to fall asleep at night, take a small bite of dark chocolate. Components like serotonin in dark chocolates relaxes your mind and body facilitating a better sleep cycle. Make sure you intake only a small quantity of dark chocolate because consuming any food item in excess may show negative effects as well.

>Nuts

Taking 5 to 6 almonds, 1 walnut and a handful of Makhana before going to bed would give your body the essential minerals like zinc, magnesium and calcium. The minerals will boost a healthy sleep cycle and boost your overall immunity.

>Fruits

Nutrients present in fruits like cherries, berries, kiwis, bananas, figs etc. will keep disturbance to the sleep cycle at bay. Having oats with chia seeds together can also promote a better sleep cycle

>Herbal Tea

Replace your evening tea, coffee with a cup of herbal tea and it will push your body to a sound sleep at night.

Additionally, to have a regular sleep cycle, you should avoid having dinner late. Having a late dinner doesn’t allow your body the time to digest food and that puts you at risk of acid reflux.

