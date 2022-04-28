5 Food Trends That are Overrated and Need to Chill

Social media is rife with food bloggers who often give us a glimpse of some not-so-interesting menus that challenge our taste buds. Over the years food joints have added some eccentric food items on their menu to attract more customers and more Instagram-worthy posts, but there are not many who would actually enjoy them. Let us take a look at some overrated food items:

Rainbow confectionery

It may only look good in pictures, but how much rainbow cake or bagels can you actually eat? Too much food colouring is used to achieve that rainbow effect and it may also feel as though you are eating a piece of toy or something not edible at all.

Charcoal food

From charcoal ice cream, to charcoal buns for burgers, this food trend may make some of us averse to eating all together. Yes it does look shockingly different, but thinking out of the box also comes with limits especially if you are trying to sell food that almost looks like it burnt.

Avocado obsession

In countries like India where avocado is certainly not an easily available vegetable, it does more harm to the environment than good. To source an exotic food item that does not benefit local farmers, you are spending way too much to look cool on Instagram. Switch to local ingredients and move on from avocado toast.

Cheese in everything

Certainly cheese pulls make for an attractive social media video, but is it necessary to add cheese to authentic dishes like dosa? Let cheese thrive in a pizza, and let the good old dosa stay in a relationship with Sambar and its simple coconut chutney.

Adding Maggi to everything

We understand that Indians love Maggi, but food stalls really need to stop adding the simple snack to other food items. Maggi samosa, Maggi gol gappas, Maggi in momos, this food trend really needs to stop.

Which of these food trends are you done with?

