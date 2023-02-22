5 Foods And Drinks To Avoid Bloating

Bloating is quite common and many of us may have faced it on several occasions. However, bloating can cause discomfort and frequent occurrence of such stomach issues could be an indication of an underlying health issue. Bloating is directly linked to our food habits and depends on what we eat. In order to get rid of this uneasily feeling one should focus on what you put on your plate. It is important to know what we should and should not eat as various food items like dairy, broccoli, or cauliflower can lead to a bloated tummy.

One of the major factors that lead to bloating is gut inflammation. Pollution, smoking, too much consumption of processed foods, stress, and lack of sleep among other reasons can affect the gut and cause inflammation. This results in bloating- which is just gas and water buildup in the abdomen, which might be caused by indigestion.

If you want to avoid bloating, include these foods and drinks in your diet:

Avocados

Avocados are full of nutrients and are an excellent source of folate (Vitamin B9) and Vitamin C and Vitamin K. This fruit has high potassium content, which is known to regulate sodium balance in the body and prevent water retention. It is fibrous in nature which helps in preventing constipation and bloating. For your mid-day snack, just munch on a slice of this fruit.

Cucumbers

A raw cucumber contains 95% water and is an excellent food to keep yourself hydrated. This helps to get rid of gas and bloating issues. It also contains fibre that prevents constipation and helps with bowel movement. Include cucumber slices in your meals and instead of sugary beverages, drink cucumber-infused water.

Pineapple

Pineapple is full of nutrients like vitamin C, manganese, and B vitamins. It is a water-dense fruit containing a digestive enzyme that assists in digestion by breaking down the proteins in the stomach. It fights against inflammation and thus helps with bloating. Add it to your smoothies or drink its juice.

Fennel Seeds

Fennel Seeds have antispasmodic and anti-inflammatory properties that help in relaxing the muscles of the intestines and let the gas dissipate. It can also help in improving digestion. Eat the seeds directly or make a brew out of it. Take a tablespoon of these seeds and mix it in one cup of warm water. Strain the seeds and sip this concoction in between your meals.

Green Tea

Instead of your mandatory cup of coffee or tea, sip green tea to keep you hydrated and prevent water retention in the body. It is full of antioxidants and fights against free radicals and helps against inflammation. The caffeine ingredient in the tea works as a natural laxative and aids in digestive tract movement and prevents bloating.

