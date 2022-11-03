5 Foods To Help You Prepare For Winter And Prevent Illnesses

Winters are finally here, and this is the time of the year when our immune systems are extremely vulnerable. Winters certainly have a lot of perks, they also are accompanied by the risk of infections like cold, flu, and fever. To prepare for winter sickness, it is a necessity to consume a well-balanced diet. Doing so ensures that your immune system is strong enough to prevent illnesses.

We have curated a list of some superfoods to help you strengthen your immune system.

Ginger

Ginger is a powerhouse of anti-inflammatory properties that boosts one’s immune system. This makes it easier for us to ward off bacteria and viruses. It will certainly make it easier for you to tackle any sickness in the colder months.

Almonds

Almonds have a whole host of nutrients such as magnesium, protein, riboflavin, and zinc, among others. They are abundant in Vitamin E, which supports immune function. Additionally, Vitamin E is known to shield a person against infections that are caused due to viruses and bacteria.

Tulsi leaves

Basil leaves have a plethora of benefits including strengthening the immune system. They revitalize one’s respiratory system and also clean our lungs.

Turmeric

Turmeric is well-known for its healing properties. It is a magical ingredient that can be found in every kitchen. It has anti-inflammatory and anti-oxidative properties. If you want to stay healthy this winter, ensure to infuse it into your daily diet. In addition to enhancing one’s immunity, it can also provide relief from issues like a sore throat.

Garlic

Garlic is abundant in nutrients. It is a powerhouse of vitamins C, B vitamins, zinc, and folate. Garlic has antiviral, anti-inflammatory as well as anti-bacterial properties. In addition to strengthening immunity, they also protect against cold and coughs, which are two of the most common illnesses during winter.

