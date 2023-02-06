Most of us love chai and it is difficult for many to imagine a day without a cup of hot chai. If you are a tea lover a hot cup of tea is enough to elevate your mood anytime. Apart from milk tea, there are multiple tea variants which are consumed by people all across the world. In India, our breakfast or evening snacks are not complete without the tea.

But, you may be surprised to know that there are some food items you should avoid eating with tea as the nutritional value is compromised.

This is because one food item blocks the nutritional value of the other when consumed together. Apart from this, it causes problems like bloating, constipation, indigestion and skin problems.

Let’s look at five food items one should not have with tea:

Besan

Guests are usually served tea with snacks on the side. These snacks are usually made of besan. Eating pakodas or namkeen with tea can cause digestion issues , which may later lead to acidity.

Lemon

Many people combine lemon with tea leaves. Since lemon is citrus in nature, one should not mix it with tea leaves because it leads to bloating.

Turmeric

Foods that contain turmeric need to be avoided while drinking tea as this too can lead to stomach problems like gas, acidity or constipation. Turmeric and tea leaves are not a suitable combination for the body.

Cold food items

Pairing cold food items with hot tea may lead to many problems as the combination of hot and cold does not go together. It leads to indigestion and disrupts the digestive tract because of the food temperatures. It may cause nausea and restlessness. It is suggested that you should eat something cold half an hour after having hot tea.

Green veggies

Combining green vegetables with hot tea may prove to be detrimental to your body. Such a combination prevents the absorption of iron in the body. Tea consists of compounds called tannins and oxalates, which can prohibit the absorption of iron, especially plant-based iron.

