5 Fruit Juices That Can Prevent Your Child From Falling Ill During Winter

As winter is here, parents need to take extra care of their little ones and protect them from common seasonal diseases like cough and cold. While winter is one of the most loved seasons, it also brings along a host of health problems, especially in children. Therefore, it is crucial to add nutritious foods to their daily diet to strengthen their immunity.

This article curates a list of 5 fruit juices, rich in antioxidants, vitamins, and minerals, that will not only boost your children’s immunity but also keep them fit and healthy throughout winter.

Orange and carrot juice:

The combination of orange and carrot juice is perfect when it comes to building strong immunity and robust health. This juice is loaded with vitamin C, Vitamin A, and antioxidants which help keep the health of your child in check.

Pomegranate Juice

Pomegranate juice contains several medicinal properties that help your child stay fit and healthy. Abundant in vital nutrients and vitamins, it is one of the best energy drinks that they can sip. Pomegranate juice supplies iron to the blood and also regulates fevers.

Apple Juice

Apples are packed with minerals and vitamins, which make for a healthy drink for your little ones during the winter season. It is also a powerhouse of fibre, iron, and magnesium, which help maintain overall health. You can add a few drops of lemon juice to make it more palatable.

Tomato Juice

Tomato juice is known to have the most nutritional value. As tomatoes are rich in Vitamin B-9 and Vitamin A, drinking their juice is the best way to promote better immunity. Tomato juice offers modest amounts of magnesium, which further helps in lowering the risk of infections during winter.

Carrot, Beetroot, and Apple Juice

The mixture of carrot, beetroot, and apple juice is not only beneficial to health but is also delicious. The combination of these juices helps in detoxification and increases the production of red blood cells in the body. Drinking it is highly favourable, especially in the winter season as it prevents children from falling ill frequently.

