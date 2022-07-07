5 Fruits that are Good for Your Heart Health

The heart is one of the most complex organs of the human body, which functions to keep the rest of the organs alive. Naturally, an organ this vital needs special attention when it comes to taking care of it. Our lifestyle choices are a prominent influence on our heart health.

Taking dietary measures to keep the heart in its pink health is essential. Eating right is the greatest fight you can have against the myriad ailments that are waiting to attack your heart. And fruits are one of the best choices you can make to keep these ailments at bay.

Fruits are packed with vital nutrients that the body requires to keep the organs, including the heart, working in the most efficient way possible. In this article, we will tell you five fruits that you must include in your diet to have a happy heart.

Grapefruit

Grapefruits are rich in potassium, a nutrient which acts as a stabiliser for blood pressure. In addition, the grapefruit is a good source of antioxidants and flavonoids which help reduce oxidation and inflammation, both of which, are underlying causes of heart diseases.

Berries

Berries are another rich source of nutrients that are your heart’s best friends. Berries help in reducing bad cholesterol levels and inflammation. Berries have anthocyanins, a type of antioxidant that helps maintain oxidative stress to the minimum.

Avocados

Avocados provide a good amount of monosaturated fats that are often linked to a healthy level of cholesterol and a reduced risk of heart disease. In addition, avocados also are rich in potassium. According to Healthline, one avocado can supply 974 milligrams of potassium.

Watermelons

Watermelons are believed to lower the damage caused by free radicals in the body. This juicy fruit contains citrulline, which helps in lowering blood pressure and contains antioxidants.

Pomegranate

Pomegranate may prevent the damage done to arterial walls and improve blood flow to the heart. Pomegranate is also believed to be effective against atherosclerosis, a condition where plaque builds inside your arteries.

