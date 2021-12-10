5 Fruits That Will Help You Get Rid of Yellow Teeth, Make Them Shine

Having yellow teeth is a very common problem among all of us, and most people have their own tricks to get rid of it. People prefer easy-to-try home methods that don’t cost them much and are time efficient. So today we are going to tell you about five fruits that can help you get rid of yellowness on teeth. These fruits will make your teeth shine like never before.

>Banana

Bananas help get rid of the yellow teeth. It is rich in nutrients. Banana contains magnesium, potassium and manganese that are effective in removing dirt from the teeth. One of its specialities is that it also makes the teeth shiny.

>Watermelon

Watermelon also helps increase the brightness of teeth. It contains manganese, zinc, potassium, iron, magnesium, calcium and iodine. It benefits the health of the teeth. If you rub it on your teeth, it removes the yellow layer.

>Strawberry

Strawberries are not only excellent in taste but also rich in nutrients. One advantage of strawberry is that it helps make your teeth shine. This fruit contains malic acid which helps remove plaque from the teeth. To brighten the teeth, cut a strawberry and put two pinches of baking soda on it, rub it on the teeth for a few minutes and it will remove the yellow layer.

>Apple

Eating apples also increases the brightness of teeth. This fruit acts as a scrubber for the teeth. Malic acid found in apples forms a lot of saliva, which helps eliminate the yellow of the teeth.

>Orange

Orange, besides benefiting your health, is equally effective for gums and teeth. Oranges are a rich source of Vitamin C and calcium that help make the teeth shine by removing the yellow layer.

(Disclaimer: The information given in this article is based on general assumptions. News18 does not confirm them. Before implementing them, consult the concerned specialist.)

