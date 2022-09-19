5 Habits To Get A Healthy Skin

Skin is the primary defence system of our body. It acts as a natural filter between us and the environment. Maintaining healthy skin is essential for a healthy life. And the secret to healthy-looking skin is more than a multi-step skincare routine twice a day. With simple and consistent habits, you too can unlock a youthful appearance.

Read on to find 5 habits that can leave you with skin that rivals an airbrush makeup commercial:

Sun Protection

One of the simplest habits that most people often overlook is protecting their skin from the harmful UV rays of the sun. Age spots, wrinkles, premature skin aging, and even skin cancer can all be because of leaving your skin exposed to the sun. Invest in a broad-spectrum sunscreen and re-apply every two hours, even if it’s cloudy outside.

Invest in Satin Pillowcase

Satin pillowcases can help reduce skin stretching and creases that lead to sleep wrinkles. In case you have an acne problem, it is all the more reason to invest in smoother textured pillowcases. Less friction leads to fewer skin and hair troubles.

Bath Time Rituals

Sitting in a bath for hours is not going to leave you any cleaner than the 10-20 minutes you should invest. Always use warm water and gentle soaps. Pat dry instead of rubbing your skin. Finally, lock in the moisture by applying moisturizer within 3 minutes of stepping out of your bath.

Maintain A Health Diet

Food rich in skin-boosting nutrients is a must in your diet when you are aiming for healthy skin. Tropical fruits, rich in Vitamin C and antioxidants, green veggies, yogurt, and lots of fluid should be included in a well-balanced diet.

Avoid Smoking

Smoking damages the collagen and elastin of your skin, leaving it looking older and promoting wrinkles. Narrowed blood vessels reduce the flow of oxygen, impacting not just your skin health but your overall health.

