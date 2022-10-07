Sleep deprivation or disturbed sleeping patterns could cause several health issues. According to the American Academy of Sleep Medicine (AASM), approximately one in every three American adults does not get enough sleep. Interruptions to sleep can be annoying, but a consistent lack of quality sleep can impact a person’s effectiveness at work, capacity to function normally, quality of life, and health. The ideal amount of sleep varies by individual. According to the United States Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) adults should receive at least 7 to 9 hours of sleep each night.

Sleep deprivation can reduce sex drive, impair your immune system, create cognitive problems, and contribute to weight gain. You may also increase your risk of certain diseases, diabetes, and even vehicle accidents if you don’t get enough sleep.

Here are 5 harmful side-effects of sleep deprivation:

Sleep deprivation can result in death

According to experts, the mortality rate could be higher among those who don’t get enough sleep or have a disturbed sleep pattern compared to others who sleep better. Those who get insufficient sleep or sleep late at night face higher risk of cardiovascular diseases.

Chronic Disorders

Those who do not get enough sleep are more likely to acquire a variety of chronic disorders. It is estimated that 90 per cent of those who experience late-night sleep also could have chronic health issues that can be fatal. Diseases like diabetes, stroke, heart attack, irregular heartbeat, high blood pressure, etc. could be the result of insufficient sleep.

Sleep deprivation causes depression

A person, when deprived of enough sleep, exhibits severe signs of depression, according to experts. Depression and sleeplessness are directly linked. Lack of sleep or disturbed sleeping patterns could trigger depression.

Affects Decision Making

When you don’t get enough sleep, it might impair your ability to accurately comprehend things, making it difficult to react logically to events or situations. It even may affect your ability to make decisions in different circumstances.

Induces weight gain

Numerous studies have indicated that those who sleep less tend to be overweight. According to WebMD, sleep deprivation increases weight gain as you end up eating more due to low levels of Leptin hormone. This hormone indicates the brain to stop eating and when you are sleep deprived, Leptin levels go down, which leads to overeating. Sleep deprivation also slows down metabolism and it leads to weight gain.

