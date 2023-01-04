5 Harmful Side-Effects Of Sunscreens That You Should Be Aware Of

Wearing sunscreen is an important part of your skincare routine. When we go out in the Sun, we are frequently advised to wear sunscreen. But apart from the benefits, is it true that all sunscreens are safe? For quite some time, the side effects of sunscreen have been a matter of concern. According to The National Library Of Medicine, sunscreens containing chemicals like tetracyclines, phenothiazines, and sulfa drugs may be harmful and pose risk to your skin. As a result, it’s critical to understand what goes into your sunscreen and how it affects you. Here are the 5 surprising side effects of sunscreen which you should be aware of.

Allergic Reactions:

Sunscreen includes chemicals in sunscreens that can cause skin irritation, such as redness, swelling, irritation, and itching. Some people experience severe allergic reactions that include rashes and intense itching. This allergic reaction could be caused by chemicals found in sunscreens such as fragrances and preservatives.

Sunscreens Can Make Acne Worse:

If you have acne-prone skin, some chemicals in sunscreen may aggravate your condition. You can avoid this sunscreen side effect by using non-comedogenic and non-oily sunscreens. It is recommended that you use sunscreen that is appropriate for your skin type. Body sunscreens should not be used on the face because they are too heavy.

Eye Irritation

When sunscreen gets into the eyes, it can cause pain and irritation. This can also cause burning and temporary light sensitivity. Some people believe that chemical sunscreens can cause blindness. If you get sunscreen in your eyes, rinse them thoroughly with cool water or consult your doctor.

Increases The Risk Of Breast Cancer

Ingredients in sunscreen can have estrogenic effects on breast cancer cells. Some sunscreens may have an effect on estrogen levels in the blood. Chemical sunscreens should not be used on children because their skin absorbs them quickly.

Pain in Hairy Areas

There are many different types of sunscreen to choose from. They are also available in a variety of formulations, including gels, lotions, sprays, ointments, creams, and wax sticks. The type of sunscreen you use is entirely up to you. Gels are ideal for hairy areas such as the scalp and the male chest. Some sunscreens can cause skin tightening or drying, as well as pain in hairy areas.

