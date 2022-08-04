5 Health Benefits of Avocados

Avocados have multiple health benefits like improving heart health and eye sight. You will be surprised to know that avocados are also known as alligator pears or butter fruit. This food item is considered a favourite food item in many parts of the world because it is filling, adaptable and delicious. People often mistake avocados for a fruit or vegetable, but in reality, avocados are berries. It originated in Mexico and the Central American region.

Avocados have become an essential part of a healthy diet as they’re filled with nutrients and minerals. Avocados have a ton of benefits and some of them are listed below:

Rich nutrients

Avocados are extremely nutrient rich food items that contain high amounts of fibre, healthy fats and a range of vitamins as well as minerals. They also contain vitamins C, B6 and E, which are vital components for boosting immunity. Eating them regularly may help you stay healthy. An avocado dish also makes you stay full for a long time.

Improves Vision

The harmful ultraviolet (UV) rays are not good for our skin and eyes. Avocados have lutein and zeaxanthin, two antioxidants that protect our eyes from these harmful rays. Additionally, they also help in reducing the long-term effects of other eye-related problems like cataracts and age-related macular degeneration, which can affect a person’s central eye vision.

Improves Metabolism

Consuming adequate amounts of fibre aid in the formation of good bacteria in the digestive system. Avocados may improve gut health by increasing bacterial diversity and lowering faecal bile acid content.

Reduces risk of heart disease

Consuming nutrient-rich food items, such as avocados, on a regular basis may help prevent heart disease. The vitamins, minerals, healthy fats and fibre in avocados improve the heart health. In addition, the high magnesium and potassium content in avocados help to regulate blood pressure. Maintaining blood pressure is essential for the prevention of heart attack.

Rich in antioxidant and anti-inflammatory compounds

Avocados are rich in bio-active substances such as carotenoids, vitamin C, vitamin E and phenolic compounds, in addition to vitamins, minerals, good fats and fibre. The monounsaturated fatty acids in avocados also help in absorption of fat-soluble antioxidants.

