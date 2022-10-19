5 Health Benefits Of Brisk Walking

Brisk walking has been found to be one of the simplest yet most beneficial exercises for our overall well-being. People have been trying to find the exact step count to enjoy the health benefits of brisk walking. No matter your step count per day, it is important to maintain a regular routine while doing it.

You can unlock a number of health benefits with this simple physical exercise. Read on to find more:

Healthy Body Weight

If you want to trim your waistline, physical activities are a must. Brisk walking can help in both, reducing weight and losing weight. Shedding pounds depends on how long and how intensely you walk. Not to mention what you eat. It’s ideal to include 30 minutes of a brisk walk in your daily routine paired with cutting back calories. Once you get that weight off, continue with your regular routine of walks to get the long-term benefits of maintaining weight.

Reduced Risk Of Health Conditions

Whether you are trying to prevent health conditions or manage them, physical activities are your best friend. Not moving around enough can cause conditions like heart disease, stroke, high blood pressure, cancer, type 2 diabetes, and body aches and soreness. This simple exercise can increase your cardiovascular and pulmonary fitness.

Get A Mental Boost

Exercise has been found to release natural painkillers called endorphins into the body. Also expect a boost in your energy levels, and an improvement in your mood, cognition, memory and sleep by taking a stroll outside.

Better Immune System

According to Harvard Health, walking can help boost your immune system during cold and flu season. A study found that those who partook in walking for at least 20 minutes every day, 5 times a week, had 43% fewer sick days than their counterparts. If they did end up getting sick, it was for a shorter duration. Their symptoms were also milder.

Strengthen Joint Cartilages

The Arthritis Foundation has found that the majority of joint cartilage has no direct blood supply. To get its nutrition from joint fluid, which circulates when we move. When we move around, the movement and compression “squishes" the cartilage. This brings the required oxygen and nutrients into the joint cartilage.

