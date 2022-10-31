5 Health Benefits Of Freshly Squeezed Fruit Juices

Fruit juices aren’t just delicious but extremely nutritious as well. They can help you increase your antioxidant intake, which aids in the prevention of many diseases. However, it is important to note that packaged juices contain added sugar, which is high in calories. Therefore one should always opt for 100 per cent fruit juice over fruit juice-based soft drinks. If you are not aware of the positive effects of freshly squeezed juice, read on to learn about 5 key health benefits they provide:

Increased Fiber

Advertisement

Fresh juices are high in soluble fibre, a type of fibre that promotes good bacteria growth and digestive health. It has been shown to lower cholesterol, control blood sugar levels, and slow the transit of food through the digestive tract. Although soluble fibre can be found in some oats, nuts, and beans, fruit and vegetable juice is a delicious and nutritious way to get your daily dose. Apple and

orange juice both have high amounts of soluble fibre.

Advertisement

Antioxidants

Antioxidants, found naturally in plant-based foods, help to prevent as well as reduce cell damage caused by free radicals. Freshly squeezed juices are an excellent way to add these to your diet. The best antioxidant juices are made entirely of natural fruits and vegetables, with darker-coloured fruits and vegetables containing more antioxidants.

Advertisement

Hydration

Freshly squeezed juices are high in water content. This water helps the body digest carbohydrates derived from the natural sugars in the juice, along with the vitamins, minerals, and enzymes that the juice contains. Keeping your body hydrated aids in the production of energy, the activation of your metabolism, preventing dehydration, and the elasticity of your skin.

Natural Sugar

Natural sugars in freshly squeezed juice help your body produce energy. Fructose, a natural sugar which comes out of fruits, helps normalise blood sugar levels and keeps you from feeling hungry soon after eating. Sugars with no nutritional value, like those found in processed juices, are empty calories that can contribute to weight gain.

No Preservatives

Freshly squeezed juice contains more vitamins, minerals, and other nutritional compounds than canned or bottled juice. Many pre-packaged juices contain preservatives, which reduce the nutritional value of the juice you drink.

Read all the Latest Lifestyle News here