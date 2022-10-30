5 Health Conditions That Could Be Responsible For Persistent Low-Grade Fever

Ever since COVID-19 wreaked havoc, a persistent low grade fever can seem scarier than usual. With the changing weather, it is hard to pinpoint the cause. A low-grade fever is when the body’s temperature is between 99.5°F (37.5°C) and 100.3°F (38.3°C) for more than 24 hours. There can be multiple reasons behind a persistent low-grade fever.

Here are 5 health conditions that have persistent low grade fever as a symptom:

Viral Infections

Viruses can cause infectious diseases such as the common cold, flu, even severe diseases like Ebola, and COVID-19. These protein-coated tiny germs invade living, normal cells and use them to multiply and produce more viral cells. This is what makes you sick. Often a common symptom of these viral infections is fever. If you think you might have caught a viral infection, there are tests to find out for sure. From Immunoglobulins Blood Test, PCR Tests, to Rapid Tests and Respiratory Pathogens Panel, your healthcare practitioner can guide you.

Pneumonia

Pneumonia is an infection that causes inflammation of the air sacs in one or both lungs. The air sacs may fill with purulent material, which might be the reason behind the low-grade fever. Other symptoms can include cough with phlegm or pus, chills, and difficulty breathing. Pneumonia can be caused by a variety of organisms, including bacteria, viruses and fungi. Though it is not always life-threatening, the most serious cases are found in infants and young children, people older than 65 years, and people with health problems or weakened immune systems.

Urinary Tract Infection

Urinary tract infection or UTI is an infection of the urinary system. It can involve your urethra, kidneys, or bladder. While your urine typically doesn’t contain bacteria, microorganisms can get into the urinary system from outside of the body. This causes problems like infection and inflammation leading to a urinary tract infection (UTI). While fever is not a common symptom of UTI, it can be observed occasionally. If your healthcare practitioner suspects UTI, they will ask you to urinalysis and urine culture done.

Tuberculosis

Tuberculosis is caused by a bacteria called Mycobacterium tuberculosis. This bacteria usually attacks the lungs. TB bacteria can attack other parts of the body such as the kidney, spine, and brain. There are two TB-related conditions: latent TB infection (LTBI) and TB disease. TB is a fatal condition hence proper and timely treatment is necessary. While fever is not a common symptom of TB, it is sometimes noted. Patients with LTBI do not feel sick, are asymptomatic, and cannot spread TB to others.

Thyroid Inflammation

The thyroid is a butterfly-shaped gland in the neck. It is responsible for the production of hormones that control the body’s growth and metabolism. An inflammation of this gland is called Thyroiditis. This causes production of either unusually high or low levels of thyroid hormones. One of the effects of this is a rise in body temperature.

