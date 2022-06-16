5 Health Conditions That May Result in Unintentional Weight Loss

Weight loss achieved after following a proper diet plan and workout routine is appreciated. However, weight loss becomes a matter of concern if it happens without any such effort. Unintentional weight loss can be distressing, particularly when you lose a relatively significant amount and do not know why. This could be a sign of some chronic underlying medical condition that needs immediate attention.

Let us take a look at a few reasons why one person can lose weight unintentionally:

Rheumatoid arthritis

Under this autoimmune disease, a patient’s immune system attacks the lining of their joints, leading to inflammation. Chronic inflammation can speed up metabolism and reduce overall weight.

Depression

According to Healthline, weight loss may be a side effect of depression, which is defined as feeling sad, lost, or empty for at least two weeks or more. The experience one person goes through during depression interferes with daily activities, such as going to work or completing some work. This mental health disorder affects the same parts of the brain that control appetite. This can lead to poor appetite, and eventually, weight loss.

Inflammatory bowel disease

Unexpected weight loss may also be a sign of inflammatory bowel disease (IBD). Under this medical condition, several chronic inflammatory disorders of the digestive tract are included. The two most common types are Crohn’s disease and ulcerative colitis. Those suffering from IBD undergo a disruption of ghrelin, the hunger hormone, and leptin, the satiety hormone. This results in loss of appetite and weight loss.

Overactive Thyroid

Hyperthyroidism, or overactive thyroid is a condition where your thyroid gland makes too much thyroid hormone. These essential hormones control myriad functions in the body, including metabolism. Those with overactive thyroid experience quick burning of calories even if you have a good appetite. This could also be one of the reasons for unintentional weight loss.

Muscle loss

This can happen to you if you do not use muscles for a while. Muscle loss common in people who have a sedentary lifestyle, work desk jobs, or are bedridden. However, with exercise and proper nutrition muscle loss can be reversed.

