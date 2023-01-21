5 Healthy Lifestyle Habits to Boost Memory Power

The memory power is dependent on your brain’s health and vitality. The brain works so hard around the clock (even when we are asleep) that it takes a tremendous amount of energy and a lot of nutritional support. You can use the natural power of neuroplasticity to boost your cognitive abilities, learn new information faster and improve your memory at any age. Neuroplasticity is the ability of neural networks of the brain to function better.

Do you have the impression that your memory is deteriorating as you get older? You need not worry. Whether you’re a student, a working professional looking to stay mentally sharp or an elderly person looking to preserve and improve your memory as you age, there’s a lot you can do to improve your memory and mental performance. A few practices for mindfulness, adequate sleep and regular exercises may help to improve cognitive health.

Here are 5 healthy lifestyle habits that can help you boost your brain memory and improve your cognitive abilities:

• Practice mindfulness

Set aside time every day to meditate if you want to improve your focus. Meditation has been shown to reduce stress and anxiety while also improving cognitive ability by boosting grey matter that makes up the outermost layer of the brain. Begin by finding a quiet location where you will not be disturbed. Sit comfortably, relax and pay attention to your breathing. You can start by meditating for a few minutes daily, gradually increasing to around 20 minutes.

• Get enough sleep

Getting enough sleep is one of those healthy lifestyle habits that can improve multiple systems in your body. The brain undergoes a number of changes that repair and restore key structures and functions during a regular sleep cycle. Inadequate sleep impedes these changes and prevents proper neural recovery.

• Cut down on alcohol

It’s well known that regular consumption of alcohol can affect your memory and the effects can last much longer if measures are not taken at the right time. Alcohol is a neurotoxin, and earlier studies have established that excess consumption of alcohol will have a negative impact on memory power.

• Eat healthy food

Your brain requires a steady supply of nutrients to stay energised and perform at its best. However, eating unhealthy food can severely impact your brain. Foods high in refined carbs, such as white bread, candy, soda and pastries, can cause a blood sugar spike that may damage the brain in the long run.

• Exercise regularly

Physical exercise is essential for your overall body, including your brain. Exercises improve blood flow, making your brain rich with adequate oxygenated blood and other vital nutrients. Even moderate daily physical activity has been shown to improve key cognitive functions such as memory and concentration. Exercise and good nutrition go hand in hand.

