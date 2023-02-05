5 Healthy Snack For Mid-Meal Cravings

Whether working in an office or from home, we all face those snack cravings in between our meals. Who doesn’t like a little snack now and then throughout the day or even late at night. But most of the time this desire is accompanied by an equally strong sense of guilt as we end up munching on unhealthy biscuits, chips, or even chocolates. The mid-meal snacks are not a time when you’re looking to indulge in high-calorie food. Don’t worry, we’ve got you covered. Below, we have listed down some low calorie, healthy snacks that you can consume anytime, without feeling any kind of guilt. Take a look:

Makhana: There is always a need for a healthy alternative to processed foods like chips and puffs. Makhana or fox nuts are a great option. It is a nutrient-dense, low-calorie food that is rich in minerals like magnesium, iron, and zinc, as well as nutrients like protein, potassium, carbohydrates, and fiber.

Khakkra: Many people around the country absolutely love this well-known Gujarati dish. Khakhra are commonly served with pickles, which improves the eating experience of this snack.

Chana: Anytime is a good time to enjoy a snack made of chickpeas or chana. It has a lot of protein and very little fat. Chanas are versatile as you can consume them in more than one way: plain, masala chana, chana chor garam, or the popular gur chana.

Ragi Chips: Love munching on chips? Try out these healthy alternatives. Ragi or finger millet is almost as good as soy and milk protein since it includes all nine amino acids necessary for optimal health and it aids in digestion.

Murmure: Murmure, or puffed rice, is loved by all ages and is easily available in the market. They make a great midday snack. The best part is that they are gentle on the stomach.

