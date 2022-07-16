5 Healthy Snacks That Can Help You Lose Weight

We already know that maintaining a healthy lifestyle and achieving an ideal body needs incorporating exercise into our daily routine and eating a balanced diet. However, some opt for skipping meals to achieve the desired outcomes. Not all snacks need to be avoided in order to lose weight. Contrary to popular opinion, trying to lose weight does not need a person to restrict themselves from eating.

Here are five healthy foods that can aid with weight loss:

Nuts

Nuts are exceedingly beneficial for health. Nuts are rich in an appropriate ratio of fibre, protein and healthy fats which makes them an ideal snack. As per a study conducted by the National Library of Medicine, despite being high in calories and fat content, consuming nuts in a moderate amount aid in losing weight.

Chia Pudding

Chia seeds are stacked with fibre, plant-based protein and omega-3 fatty acids which makes them a great snack. These seeds don’t have much flavour but are highly nutritious. Furthermore, these are a great ingredient for puddings because after being soaked, they get a jelly-like consistency.

Hard-boiled Eggs

Eggs are abundant in proteins which makes them incredibly filling. This is one of the healthiest snacks that one can intake in order to lose weight. Furthermore, consuming eggs in a moderate amount can also reduce the risk factor of heart diseases in addition to benefiting arterial stiffness.

Edamame

Edamame is one of the best snacks to consume in order to lose weight as it provides a person with crucial nutrients and also helps the body feel fuller longer. It is an excellent source of fibre as well as protein and is high in potassium, iron and magnesium.

Kale Chips

It is one of the healthiest snacks as it is high in fibre and antioxidants such as lutein, carotene and zeaxanthin. In addition to this, it is also an excellent source of minerals such as phosphorus and calcium.

