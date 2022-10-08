5 Herbs That Are Effective On Diabetes And Hypertension

Poor lifestyle paves way for diseases. Diabetes and hypertension are two commonly diagnosed lifestyle disorders. Both, if not treated correctly, can result in serious health problems such as stroke, impaired eyesight, heart attack, kidney damage, congestive heart failure, among others. It’s vital to monitor your blood pressure and blood sugar levels as well as stick to medication and healthy food. While medicines play an essential role in curing and keeping both the health issues in control, some herbs can do unexpected wonders.

Several Indian herbs are well-known to help with various ailments, not all herbs have strong research evidence to confirm their efficacy. If you are looking forward to growing a garden for your health, here are some herbs you cannot skip. The hidden magical properties of these herbs may surprisingly help in treating or rather preventing both diabetes and hypertension.

Advertisement

What are these herbs? Let’s take a look:

Basil

Basil or tulsi combats metabolic stress and is incredibly effective at normalizing blood glucose, blood pressure, cholesterol levels, as well as psychological stress. Eugenol, a molecule found in tulsi, opposes chemicals that constrict blood vessels and lowers blood pressure. You can either chew a few leaves of tulsi or put them in your tea.

Cinnamon

Cinnamon is commonly found in Indian households. Widely used in baking cakes and cooking curries, this Indian spice is highly beneficial in terms of decreasing blood pressure. Cinnamon is anti-viral, anti-bacterial, and anti-fungal. It also contains antioxidants as well as anti-inflammatory properties. Owing to its properties, cinnamon helps to lower the risk of type 2 diabetes.

Fenugreek

Fenugreek or what we call methi dana is useful for diabetes, several researches have stated. Consuming 10 grams of soaked fenugreek seeds can help regulate Type 2 diabetes.

Turmeric

Advertisement

Turmeric’s healing properties are well-known. The popularity of this Indian spice has multiplied 10 times, especially during the COVID-19 pandemic. Turmeric contains a chemical called curcumin, which is a powerful antioxidant that aids the treatment of diabetes. It also has anti-inflammatory effects. From your vegetables and dals, to drinking turmeric milk, incorporating this spice into your daily diet is an easy task.

Garlic

Garlic not only adds flavour to your dish, but also provides a bunch of health benefits. It can reduce blood pressure by boosting nitric oxide levels in the body. The drug relaxes and dilates your blood vessels, lowering blood pressure hence allowing the blood to flow freely.

Read all the Latest Lifestyle News and Breaking News here