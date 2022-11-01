5 Herbs That Work Like Magic In Maintaining Your Blood Sugar Level

Diabetes is one of the biggest common non-communicable diseases across the world. The disease causes high blood sugar levels as the body becomes desensitized to insulin. While Type 1 diabetes is a chronic disease resulting from genetic issues, Type 2 diabetes occurs due to lifestyle choices. While medication can be used to control both kinds of diabetes, Type 2 diabetes can also be tackled with many alternative therapies and changes to one’s lifestyle.

Here are the 5 herbs listed that can help you manage your diabetes.

Rosemary

Rosemary not only aids in weight loss but also helps to keep blood sugar levels in check. It is also responsible for decreasing LDL cholesterol and increasing HDL cholesterol (HDL). While not common in Indian cuisine, it can give soups and curries a delicious savoury taste.

Giloy

Giloy, or Guduchi, is an essential component of Ayurveda. It burns extra glucose in the body and helps to keep blood sugar levels stable. You can consume the herb in the form of juice or powder.

Aloe vera

In India, Mexico, Australia, and South America, the fleshy plant is an important part of alternative medicine. It treats indigestion and reduces inflammation in the body. Many chronic lifestyle diseases, such as diabetes, are caused by inflammation in the body.

Fenugreek

Fenugreek seeds have traditionally been used to treat skin and digestive problems. This herb also helps with metabolic issues and aids in the reduction of blood glucose levels and the treatment of diabetes. It contains fibre, which helps to slow down the digestion process, resulting in a more controlled absorption of carbohydrates and sugar. Diabetics, according to Ayurvedic doctors, can consume 10 grams of soaked fenugreek seeds in hot water or drink fenugreek water in the morning.

Ginger

Ginger is widely used in Chinese and Indian cuisines. It increases the body’s sensitivity to insulin and aids in increasing insulin secretion.

