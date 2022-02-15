5 Hollywood Celebrities Who Swear By Yoga

Yoga is a great way to lead a healthy lifestyle. It not only helps your physical health but also keeps your mind calm. Other great benefits of yoga are reducing inflammation, reducing anxiety, boosting immunity, stress relief, and improving your mental health overall. Yoga originated in India and now it has reached to overall world. Yoga is so popular that famous Hollywood stars also practice it. If you are looking for some inspiration to start yoga, check out the list of Hollywood stars who swear by yoga.

Jennifer Aniston

Jennifer Aniston has always been known for her lean figure and she has been practicing yoga for the last 20 years ago. She was introduced to yoga by her trainer Mandy Ingber and since then she has been a fan of yoga.

Robert Downey Jr.

The heartthrob of Hollywood is a big follower of yoga for his mental health. He has said in an interview that yoga is meditation for him and it helps him calm his mind. When he is under stress, yoga has helped him to relax and stay focused.

Sting

Sting has been devoted to yoga for a long time. Yoga has turned out very helpful for him as it has not only made him healthier but has brought him and his wife Trudie Styler closer. They both enjoy their yoga session together.

Matthew McConaughey

Matthew McConaughey has been practicing Bikram yoga. He grew up in Texas where the temperature always stays at 35 Celsius and Bikram yoga is also done at high temperatures. He has said in an interview that yoga has given him flexibility and strength.

Katy Perry

Yoga has helped Katty to move on from her breakup with her ex-husband Russell Brand. She did meditations to calm herself and become mentally strong. She tweeted that her life changed after she joined a group meditation.

