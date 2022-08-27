5 Home Makeover Tips For Newly-Married Couple

Marriage is considered to be one of the biggest chapters in a person’s life. And moving into a new space with your partner can involve a lot of planning. A home is an oasis of peace, love, happiness, and safety. As you both have decided to spend your life together, your home will reflect your personality. This means your home might need some makeover creating an ideal opportunity for you to get involved in the whole process of making decisions and getting to know and understand each other better. Together you will be able to decorate a home that reflects your personality, and looks aesthetic and build a life together in this happy space.

In an interview with Vogue, Navin Khanna, Brand Director for Danish furniture label, BoConcept shared some tips for a makeover:

1. Colour

Break the monotony, and let your favourite colour do the talking. Khanna believes that colour has the power to transform the aesthetics of a room and also evoke a range of moods. He suggests newlywed couples consider colour shades that suit their lifestyle. According to him, shades of blue, white, and green reflect a fresh feeling whereas colours like purples, reds, and gold add an elegant and glamorous vibe. A pop of bold colour or wallpaper on one wall can also work its charm and make the room look vibrant and lively.

2. Statement furniture

Khanna is of the opinion that investing in good quality and comfortable furniture is important. Whether it is a sofa, an armchair, or a coffee table, these pieces are a must-have and will allow the couple to spend time together or entertain their guests.

3. Memory Wall

The expert proposes to create a personalized yet attractive memory wall that will reflect the style of the couple. Memories of life events like photos or artefacts collected from travels together will be a personal memento.

4. Adding lights to your space

Different lighting channels different moods in a room. Introduce natural lighting in your space for overall well-being. If the room is deprived of natural light, add lighting fixtures like chandeliers or floor lamps.

5. Introduce greens inside the home

As per Khanna, keeping potted plants inside gives a refreshing look to the house. It helps connect with nature. He suggests showcasing uniquely designed vases to display favourite flowering plants. Adding coral, shell, or other wooden or natural elements will introduce interesting textures.

