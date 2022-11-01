5 Home Remedies to Get Rid of Acne Scars

Acne scars can be quite stubborn and the last thing anyone would want is those wretched marks on their face. While there are many ways to reduce acne or pimples, pesky acne marks are difficult to let go of. But all we want is scar-free skin. Don’t we? And what better treatment than our home remedies.

Home remedies are extremely effective when it comes to dealing with acne scars. They safely help to reduce the appearance of those annoying acne marks and give you beautiful, bright and healthy skin. Arthi Raguram, Founder, Deyga Organics, shares some home remedies to get rid of acne scars

● A few drops of lemon juice

Lemons are not just popular for boosting immunity, but they are an excellent agent to remove acne scars. The citric acid present in lemon visibly lightens scars and marks. Add 5-6 drops of fresh lemon juice into water, using a cotton ball, apply the mixture to the affected areas. Let the potion sit on your face for 10 minutes, later rinse off with cold water.

● Aloe vera gel

Aloe vera gel contains aloesin, a component that is known to work on old, stubborn acne marks and even helps to reduce hyperpigmentation. Besides, the anti-bacterial property of aloe vera helps to keep acne and pimples at bay ensuring less appearance of acne marks. Scrape out some fresh aloe vera gel and apply it as an overnight mask. You can repeat this process daily for best results.

● Turmeric

Turmeric is one such popular kitchen ingredient that has been used for ages in skincare for its amazing benefits. Turmeric’s excellent properties help to reduce not just acne marks but also add a beautiful healthy glow to the skin. Take one teaspoon of turmeric powder and mix it with rose water or raw milk. Apply this paste on the scars or on your face and leave it for 15 minutes. Wash your face with plain water followed by a moisturizer.

● Sandalwood powder

Using sandalwood powder is another natural way to get rid of acne scars. Sandalwood works as a great cleanser for the face. It helps to pull out the dirt and grime from the face which is responsible for causing acne. Moreover, it reduces dark spots and also removes tan. Mix one tablespoon of sandalwood powder with rose water or add few drops of coconut oil. Keep the paste for 10-15 minutes and wash off with water.

● Potato extract

Potato juice is great to reduce acne scars as they are loaded with skin-brightening and lightening properties. The astringent present in potatoes helps remove dark spots with gradual application. Extract potato juice and using a cotton swab, dab it on the scars. Alternatively, cut a few slices of potato and rub them on the affected areas. Use this method thrice a week to see visible improvement on the skin.

So, stop looking for products that can help you battle those acne scars. Look around your kitchen and you will find the best solutions available there. Incorporate these home remedies and bid adieu to acne scars.

