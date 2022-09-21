5 Home Remedies to Lighten Pokemarks On Your Face

Pockmarks are concave marks that look like holes in the skin. This may occur due to infection, chicken pox, measles, or due to damage to the dermal layer. These marks are so deep that even makeup can’t hide them. Today, we are going to share some amazing home remedies that will help you deal with your pockmark scars and help lighten them.

Over-the-counter product: Pockmarks need deep hydration. There are many such products available on the market, with the help of which the skin can be healed and can be given deep hydration. So you can go for a gel-based sheet mask, cream, or chemical peel form.

Top showsha video

Advertisement

Moisturising oil or butter: If you want to reduce dark spots, then you can count on jojoba oil, cocoa butter, olive oil, rosehip seed oil, hemp seed oil, or shea butter.

Face Massage: To lighten the pockmarks, you can opt for the face massage technique. With regular massage, the blood circulation of the skin becomes good, the cells get active, the muscles are boosted and the skin becomes better.

Aloe Vera Gel: If you apply fresh aloe vera gel daily on the pockmark area, it helps the skin to heal, and reduces the deep scars gradually.

Honey: Honey is used for numerous medicinal purposes like burns, wounds, and herpes. So honey is a great remedy to deal with the deep scars of pockmarks. Directly applying honey to the skin repairs the wounds and lightens the scars.

Read all the Latest Lifestyle News and Breaking News here