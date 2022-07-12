5 Home Remedy Foods For Constipation

Constipation is a very common problem around the world. Our diets changed with time as we stopped eating fruits and vegetables, and started eating burgers and pizzas. This change in diet also brought a range of problems.

People nowadays don’t eat enough fibre, which is essentially roughage for your stomach and food for your friendly gut microorganisms. There are many different forms of fibre, but two are important when it comes to constipation: soluble and insoluble.

Soluble fibre absorbs liquid and forms a gel-like material that aids in the passage of stool through your digestive tract. It also keeps you feeling fuller for a longer period. Insoluble fibre bulks up your stool and tickles your digestive cells, which speeds up its passage and pulls water into the colon, preventing it from turning into dry, hard sheep pellets.

Advertisement

Let us take a look at some important foods that help cure and prevent constipation.

Aloe Vera

Aloe vera, which is beneficial to hair and skin health, can also help with faeces issues. To relieve digestive tract irritation, drink aloe vera juice, which is made from the leaves of the aloe vera plant.

Drink 2 teaspoons of aloe vera juice combined with 2 teaspoons of water every morning to get the most out of it. Make certain that you do this on an empty stomach.

Olive Oil

Advertisement

According to research published in the Journal of Renal Nutrition, using olive oil can help those who suffer from constipation. It can function as a lubricant, allowing the excrement to flow out rather than causing a fight.

China Seeds

These little seeds are packed with health advantages. Apart from lowering your cholesterol, they can be excellent stool softeners. Chia seeds are gut-friendly due to their high fibre content.

Advertisement

Flax Seeds

Apart from providing much-needed constipation relief, it may also aid in weight loss and the regulation of glycemic and cholesterol levels.

Castor Oil

According to a 2011 study on the effect of castor oil on constipation in the elderly, it can minimise straining and increase the sense of a clean colon following a bowel movement.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News, watch Top Videos and Live TV here.