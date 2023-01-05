5 Iconic Bags From Kareena Kapoor’s Expensive Collection

Kareena Kapoor Khan’s closet brings together a standout collection of timeless and trendy pieces that combine comfort and style. Whenever she steps out to make a public appearance, she makes sure her wardrobe choices are noteworthy. Kareena loves to add a touch of luxury to her minimal ensembles with her collection of iconic bags. Whether it’s a Hermès Birkin, Louis Vuitton or Bottega Veneta creation, the actress owns it all.

If you, too, would like to give your wardrobe a luxury update, take cues from Kareena Kapoor’s expansive bags collection…

Hermès Birkin

Kareena’s handbag collection does include some constants like Hermès Birkin bags, one in black and another in tan. Among her many alluring pieces, the Birkins serve as the perfect accessory to both ethnic and casual looks.

Christian Dior

Among Kareena Kapoor’s notable collection of branded bags is the Christian Dior tote handbag. She’s often seen carrying the black Dior when she goes for holiday outings.

Embroidered Potli Bags

For festive and wedding events, potli bags are a much-favoured combination with ethnic ensembles. Kareena usually pairs her dresses, sarees and lehengas with embroidered potli bags.

Chanel Handbag

Often, the actress has been spotted at the airport carrying a designer black Chanel handbag, which looks gorgeous and would go well with all formal and casual looks.

Louis Vuitton

Bollywood divas are obsessed with the Louis Vuitton handbags. Its basic color combinations are a must-have for everyone’s wardrobe. Here, we can see Kareena Kapoor’s capacious blue Louis Vuitton handbag which she carried for her holiday trips. It perfectly reflects her holiday mood.

