5 Iconic Fashion Items Kim Kardashian Has In Her Memorabilia Collection

Keeping up with the Kardashian star Kim Kardashian is a true fashion icon. Her Memorabilia collection is not just a treasure trove but perhaps a secret weapon in her wardrobe. The iconic pieces from some of the greatest legends in entertainment history can be found they belong to the SKIMS Founder. She recently added the late Princess Diana’s Amethyst pendant to the long list of items in her collection and gained quite some attention for it. But that is not the first or the only expensive jewel that belongs to her. Not to be outdone, here are five iconic fashion items from Kim’s collection:

Michael Jackson’s Custom Velvet Jacket And Hat

Kim K had not made this expensive purchase for her. Rather she had brought it for her and Kanye West’s eldest child, North West. Helping her channel the late Pop icon on Halloween in 2022, Kim brought her daughter the actual hat Michael Jackson wore in his Smooth Criminal music video back in 1988. It still has hints of the late music icon’s makeup on top. She had also gifted her daughter for Christmas of 2019 a velvet jacket. This was worn by Jackson to Elizabeth Taylor’s 65th birthday party in 1997. and then at a screening of his movie Ghosts.

Elizabeth Taylor’s Bracelets

Talking about Elizabeth Taylor, the E! Reality TV personality also brought three jade and diamond bracelets that belonged to the legendary American actress. CBS reported that while the bracelets originally cost $8,000 (about Rs 6 lakh), Kim brought them for a whopping $64,900 (about Rs 56 lakh). This was a special purchase for Kim K who called Taylor her “idol" and “icon".

Janet Jackson’s Outfit

The SKIMS Founder also purchased another iconic item to add to her Memorabilia Collection. Janet Jackson wowed people with her ensemble in her 1993 music video for her hit single If. Kim was able to grab that fit for $25,000 from a three-day sale at Julien’s Auctions. The auction, called Iconic Treasures from the Legendary Career and Life of Janet Jackson, was to honour the singer’s career. The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star had brought the custom-made suede-collared crop top with bone detailing. The outfit also had matching grommet lace-up flared pants.

Elvis Presley’s Gold Rings

The Keeping up with the Kardashian star does not hold back when she is buying gifts for the people she loves. Since her younger brother Rob Kardashian is a huge Elvis Presley fan, she saw it was only fitting that she brought him the gold rings the icon wore. She was able to nab not just one but two rings. One for $7,000 and a second for $8,000. These diamonds and the gold ring went on to show how much Kim Kardashian loves adding iconic fashion pieces to her collection.

Jacqueline Kennedy’s Cartier Watch

Perhaps the most expensive item on the list that the SKIMS Founder has been able to nab is the wonderful Cartier Watch that once belonged to the Former First Lady of the United States. TMZ reported the auction by Christie’s expected the watch to be sold at $120,000. Kim K who had been an anonymous bidder ultimately grabbed it for $379,500! The wristwatch is 18-karat with a square silhouette, black band, and roman numerals.

