5 Iconic Looks Of Vijay Varma From Darlings Promotion

Fans do love Bollywood stars like Ayushmann Khurana, Vijay Devarakonda, Varun Dhawan, Ranveer Singh, and Shahid Kapoor for their sartorial choices. Now, it is safe to say that another actor has joined the list of most stylish Bollywood actors.

Vijay Varma has not only been receiving praise from the critics and audience for his remarkable performance in Darlings but also grabbing the attention of fashion police for his work wardrobe. The actor certainly has a knack when it comes to fashion and being out-of-the-box.

Here are five looks from his Darlings promotions that will help you pick your OOTD.

1. Renaissance Drip

Vijay has aptly captioned the photo, “Renaissance Drip". The ultra-chic co-ord set is peppy with tropical prints. The white ensemble is taken from the shelves of designer Kanika Goyal and paired with Gucci sneakers. Vijay opted to break the monotony in this with a black fedora hat.

2. Style one Shirt in many ways

Breaking the notion that actors can’t repeat, Vijay donned the same tropical shirt and spiced it up in a different way. For the bottom, he paired the chic printed shirt with blue pants and dark blue jacket. He swapped the Gucci sneakers and black shiny boots.

3. Bringing back 90’s

Many fashion trends are back from the 90s. Vijay went for shades of brown for his vintage look. He paired the brown printed shirt with tan brown pants and added a pinch of black with shoes and a belt. He layered the look with a black leather jacket.

4. Phool Aur Kaante

Vijay does know about the trendiest print that is in for the season. The actor went with the big tropical prints on the shirt and coordinated it with the beige checkered coat and pants. The shirt had brown palm leaves print. He completed the look with black shoes.

5. Oversize outfits, any day and any time

Oversize and baggy is the trendiest piece in fashion currently. The look is not only uber cool but also comfy. Vijay opted for a white and blue stripe baggy shirt and paired it with baggy grey pants. He completed the look with funky blue sneakers and yellow shades. The actor completed his overall look with a black trench coat.

