5 Immunity Booster Winter Foods You Must Add To Your Diet

Are you all set for the winter season with your warm clothes and blankets out? As the chill in the air increases day by day, we have to be extra careful about our health and immunity. During winters most of us fall prey to seasonal changes, so it is equally important to build our immunities during this time.

As winters arrive, our food preferences also change. Instead of juices and shakes, we start to crave warm soups, green vegetables and herbal teas. Winter foods are delicious as well as healthy. So, here we bring you a list of some superfoods from makki ki roti, sarson ka saag to stuffed bajra roti and gajar ka halwa that can help you build immunity.

Sarson Ka Saag And Makki Ki Roti

For Indians, it’s time to binge on platters of sarson ka saag and makki ki roti. This healthy meal provides our body the heat that it needs during cold weather. This super delicious recipe is loaded with powerful antioxidants like Vitamin A, C and K. It benefits people suffering from heart diseases and plays a major role in boosting immunity. Nuts and Dry Fruits

Dry fruits such as almonds, cashews and walnuts ensure an active nervous system and help to keep the heart and mind healthy. Regular intake of nuts keeps your body warm. As almonds are rich in Vitamin E, magnesium and antioxidants, walnuts are a great source of Omega-3. Consuming these helps to lower bad cholesterol and control blood sugar levels. Masala Gur

Jaggery or Gur, is a winter staple that we can’t get enough of. As Jaggery is high in antioxidants and minerals like selenium and zinc, it naturally boosts your immunity. Masala gur is a unique preparation, you can use to spice up your everyday meals. Amla

Gooseberry or Amla comes packed with immunity-boosting properties like Vitamin C that helps to keep infections at bay. You can have amla in the form of pickles, murabba, candies and chutneys along with your meals. Root Vegetables

Nature provides us with an abundance of root vegetables like, sweet potatoes, beets, yams, cabbage, broccoli, turnips, and carrots. As these are a rich source of antioxidants, Vitamin A, B, fibres, potassium, beta carotene and manganese, we can surely add these veggies to our daily food to keep our bodies healthy.

